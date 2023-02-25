Janet R. Augustin, 96

Janet R. Augustin, age 96, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Janet Ruth Wright was born February 22, 1927, in rural Dexter, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Hazel (Cress) Wright. She graduated in 1944 from Elkton High School. On December 29, 1946, Janet was united in marriage to Dalvin Augustin at the Dexter United Methodist Church. Together they raised 8 children and lost a son Mark in infancy. In their early years of marriage, the couple made their home on a farm before moving to Austin, Minnesota. Janet enjoyed her role as a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was active in ladies aide. Janet also volunteered her time at St. Olaf Hospital for many years. As a young couple, Janet and Dalvin enjoyed dancing and going to movies, along with playing cards and games with other couples. She especially loved time spent with her family. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Janie) Augustin of Lee Summit, Missouri, Carmella (John) Rasmussen of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Marlys Curtis of Bend, Oregon, William (Candy) Augustin of Lafayette, Indiana, Brenda (Mike) Felten of Cloquet, Minnesota, John Augustin of Rochester, Minnesota, Mary (Randy) Erath of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Robert (Therese) Augustin of Altoona, Iowa; 23 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Marie Burma of Austin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Wright; husband, Dalvin in 2018; infant son, Mark; son-in-law, Gary Curtis; grandson, Blake and granddaughter, Heidi; two sisters, Marion (Charles) Barnes and Jean (Louis) Rubin; one brother, David Wright; brothers-in-law, Harold (Eleanor) Augustin and John (Janice) Augustin; and sister-in-law, Annetta (Vernon) Hart.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Hospice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.