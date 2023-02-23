Janet Florence Sheeley, 81

Janet Florence Sheeley, age 81, died Thursday February 16th 2023 at Walker Methodist River Heights, South St Paul.

Janet was born August 30th, 1941 in Austin, MN. Her parents were Vernon and Clarice Bjorgo. She attended school in Austin. Janet married Larry Johnson on August 11, 1958. Larry died unexpectedly in July of 1960. She remarried Phillip Sheeley and moved to Aurora, IL. In 1977 they moved back to Minnesota and later divorced. Janet then moved to Hopkins MN where she worked for Advanced Circuits for many years. After retiring she moved back to Austin. She enjoyed many church activities while living in Austin. Her final years she lived in assisted living in South St Paul.

She is survived by her son Steven(Teri)Sheeley, St Cloud, MN, daughter Sandra(Ross)Ohman, Hinkley, MN, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, brother in law Robert Johnson and sister in law Mary Bjorgo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Scott and Dustin, infant daughter Stacy, granddaughter Susie, brother Dennis and sister Sandra Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Friday March 3, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, Austin, MN at 11:00 am with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating.