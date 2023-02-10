Jamey Helgeson: 28th annual Rose Sale – where promise lives, hope blossoms Published 5:54 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Let someone know that you care and support the work of ​LIFE Mower County by supporting our 28th annual Rose Sale.

All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, Cerebral palsy, Autism, and Epilepsy. Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services.

Long-stemmed red roses and lollipop ​(multi-colored) roses are available.

Sale Dates: Feb-March 28

​Pick-Up and Delivery Day: April 11. Roses can be picked-up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at LIFE Mower County, 401 2nd Ave NE, Austin. Roses will be delivered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Austin only.

We need your help. Any level of support is appreciated. Here are a few suggestions:

At your work: Coordinate a rose sale where you work. Email your co-workers and encourage them to order. Call the LIFE office with a group rose order and the roses can be delivered to your office!

In your school: School groups can sell individual roses to support their peers attending LIFE activities.

In your neighborhood: ask your neighbors, friends, and family to order roses.

Brighten someone’s day: order roses to give to your customers or employees to show how much you appreciate them.

Volunteer: Rose Sale coordinators are needed throughout Austin and the surrounding communities to coordinate rose sales at local churches, businesses, etc:

Hang up posters with order forms at your work, church, schools, gas stations, restaurants, local businesses, etc.

Turn in your orders and money by TBD.

Volunteers are needed. Register to volunteer at https://www.lifemowercounty.org/rosesale.

If you have any questions, please call 507-433-8994, email info@lifemowercounty.org or visit www.lifemowercounty.org/rosesale.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club

Tuesday: Sweetheart Dance

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Wednesday: Youth/Family Special Olympics Young Athletes

Thursday: Adventures In Learning at the Austin Fire Station

Saturday: Youth/Family Pizza and Game Night

Sunday: Youth/Family Parent & Caregiver Coffee Chats

Sunday: Lunch and a Movie

Feb. 21: Bingo

Feb. 22: Special Olympics Bowling

Feb. 22: Youth/Family Bowling

Feb. 23: Creative Arts at Austin Artworks Center

Feb. 24: Movie and Munchies

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar