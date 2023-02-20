ISD#492 Published 6:37 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Austin ISD #492

Notice is hereby given that Austin ISD #492 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance.

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 to Austin ISD #492 at 401 3 rd Ave NW, Austin MN 55912 and as specified in the RFP.

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 11 and 18, 2023

ISD#492