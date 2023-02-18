In Your Community: Library remodel moves inside Published 6:05 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

We have had a very productive week at the library. Construction crews moved indoors and completed the demolition of the old service desk and both public restrooms. It was a loud, dusty week for staff.

We spent the week setting up our “Express Library” area in the front hall of the library and will be ready to open up to the public with limited services beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21. Doors will be unlocked 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. for the following:

Picking up reserved materials and hotspots

Use of the copy machine to print and scan items

15 minute express use of a public computer with access to a printer.

Staff will be available to answer the phone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can help with reserving materials and answering any questions you may have.

Questions can also be sent online to ask@aplmn.org. To reserve materials from home, the catalog can be accessed from our website at www.aplmn.org or through the library app that can be downloaded on your smartphone. Go to your app store and search for “SELCO Libraries” to download.

Thank you for your continued patience.

We look forward to seeing you next week!

— Julie Clinefelter, Austin Public Library Director