In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Weather was on everyone’s radar this week; however, seven teams did play on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Austin Public Schools were closed on Wednesday, and so then was the Senior Center.

Tuesdays winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Email newsletter signup

Second place (tie), Jaynard Johnson and Dave Lillemon and Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Browsing through the December issue of ACBL magazine there was an article by A Boehm on opening leads. We all are cognizant of the normal lead directions such as top of a sequence, fourth from your strongest and longest, etc. Boehm has a few options to consider, as the proper lead might just be the Achilles heel that sets a makable contract for the opponent. Boehm advises us to analyze the bidding. His advice is well taken as even a flat, weak opponent’s hand could be instrumental in setting the contract with the proper lead.

Stay safe everyone, and see you next week.