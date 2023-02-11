In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:13 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

We are again repeating our invitation to all bridge lovers to come join our local games of duplicate bridge, played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center, start time is 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers

Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday had five full tables playing with one team bidding and making the ultimate score for their bid of seven no trump.

Winners were:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Larry Crowe and Dave Lillemon

Third place, Romelle Enderson and Ron Peters

Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Win or lose, we’ll all be back next week to vie for places and prize money. We charge only $2 each on Tuesday, which is meted out as prize money at the end of the session.

Likewise, on Wednesday, we pay $3 each to play, which is again paid out as prize money for the highest team points at the end of that session.

Thank you all for the support of this group. See you next week.