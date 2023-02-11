In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
We are again repeating our invitation to all bridge lovers to come join our local games of duplicate bridge, played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center, start time is 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday winners were:
First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers
Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Wednesday had five full tables playing with one team bidding and making the ultimate score for their bid of seven no trump.
Winners were:
First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second place, Larry Crowe and Dave Lillemon
Third place, Romelle Enderson and Ron Peters
Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Win or lose, we’ll all be back next week to vie for places and prize money. We charge only $2 each on Tuesday, which is meted out as prize money at the end of the session.
Likewise, on Wednesday, we pay $3 each to play, which is again paid out as prize money for the highest team points at the end of that session.
Thank you all for the support of this group. See you next week.