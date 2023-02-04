In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 6:02 pm Friday, February 3, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Start time is 11:30 a.m. each day.
Players come from Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek. Lately a team drives over from Blue Earth.
Four full tables were played. Winners were:
First place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third place (tie), Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe
Wednesday nine teams played. Winners were:
First place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Scores were so close, one may say “everybody won.” The Bridge world has never seen a more compatible group who win or lose. We will be back next week.