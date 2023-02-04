In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:02 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Start time is 11:30 a.m. each day.

Players come from Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek. Lately a team drives over from Blue Earth.

Four full tables were played. Winners were:

First place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place (tie), Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe

Wednesday nine teams played. Winners were:

First place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Scores were so close, one may say “everybody won.” The Bridge world has never seen a more compatible group who win or lose. We will be back next week.