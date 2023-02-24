In Your Community: Austin Public Library update Published 5:53 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Austin Public Library, as you know it, is temporarily closed. No one can enter the main part of the library building due to construction. However, here is what you can do:

You can order books online (the new app is amazing! Search SELCO Libraries in your app store), or call the library to have a librarian pick out a selection of books just for you!

When you receive notification that your materials are available, come to the library, Monday through Friday, 10am to noon, or 4-6 p.m. to pick up your requests.

Email newsletter signup

If you are unable to come to the library during those hours, call the library to set up an appointment for a curbside pickup of your reserved materials once you are notified they are ready.

But wait! There is more:

• Basic tax forms are available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) in the entryway of the library.

• A 15-minute Express computer is available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) if you need to print off forms or find something on the internet.

• The copy machine is available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) for copying, scanning, and printing things off your mobile device.

•The phone lines are available Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., for any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to help.

We know it is an inconvenience to not be able to come into the building as usual, but please be patient as we work hard to improve future library services to our community. We hope to see you soon at the Austin Public Library.

— Julie Clinefelter, Austin Public Library Director