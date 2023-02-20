Hormel wins Product of the Year Canada Published 12:00 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Company’s Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board wins Appetizer Category

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that its Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board has won the appetizer category for Product of the Year Canada.

“We are honored to be recognized for this innovative product that is helping to make charcuterie easy and approachable for everyone,” said Ali Martin, associate brand manager, international at Hormel Foods. “Charcuterie has really grown quickly in Canada, and the United States, and it’s a great, anytime appetizer or snacking item for all occasions.”

“Our Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board is perfect for consumers looking for a premium charcuterie experience, whether they are entertaining or want to bring something to a party,” said Henry Hsia, vice president of Retail marketing – Snacking and Entertaining. “Instead of having to purchase the items individually and craft a board on their own, consumers can rely on our expertise.”

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 35 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.