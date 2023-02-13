Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline approaching

Published 3:29 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

Entry deadline for the Harris Music competition is this Wednesday. Photo provided

The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is  this Wednesday, Feb. 15.  

Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.

The competition itself is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4. The time frame is subject to change due to the number of participants.

Total prize pool potential is $3,200. Rules and entry forms are available at www.hormelhistorichome.org.

The instruments invited include: Piano, strings, wood winds, brass, and mallet and percussion.

Age Divisions on day of contest include:

Beginners: age 6-8

Intermediate: age 9-11

Junior: age 12-14

Senior: age 15-18

Participants can register at: https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/harris-music-contest.html.

This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generous support of MarySue Hormel Harris

Anybody with questions can call 1-507-433-4243 or email piano@hormelhistorichome.org.

