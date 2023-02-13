Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline approaching
Published 3:29 pm Monday, February 13, 2023
The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is this Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.
The competition itself is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4. The time frame is subject to change due to the number of participants.
Total prize pool potential is $3,200. Rules and entry forms are available at www.hormelhistorichome.org.
Rules and entry forms are available at www.hormelhistorichome.org
The instruments invited include: Piano, strings, wood winds, brass, and mallet and percussion.
Age Divisions on day of contest include:
Beginners: age 6-8
Intermediate: age 9-11
Junior: age 12-14
Senior: age 15-18
Participants can register at: https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/harris-music-contest.html.
This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generous support of MarySue Hormel Harris
Anybody with questions can call 1-507-433-4243 or email piano@hormelhistorichome.org.