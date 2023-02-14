Hoffman’s late shot gives GM a win in BP Published 9:15 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketbal team survived a tough road test when it beat the Awesome Blossoms 47-45 in Blooming Prairie Monday night.

Rebecca Hoffman won the game witha winning shot as time expired for the Superlarks (22-5 overall).

Shawntee Snyder had 13 points for BP.

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 17; Sydney Cotten, 13; Lauren Queensland, 7; Rebecca Hoffman, 3

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 13; Macy Lembke, 10; Claire Schwarz, 8; Sienna Fyksen, 4; Anna Pauly, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 2; Addison Doocy, 2