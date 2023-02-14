Hoffman’s late shot gives GM a win in BP

Published 9:15 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Grand Meadow girls basketbal team survived a tough road test when it beat the Awesome Blossoms 47-45 in Blooming Prairie Monday night.

Rebecca Hoffman won the game witha winning shot as time expired for the Superlarks (22-5 overall). 

Shawntee Snyder had 13 points for BP.

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 17; Sydney Cotten, 13; Lauren Queensland, 7; Rebecca Hoffman, 3

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 13; Macy Lembke, 10; Claire Schwarz, 8; Sienna Fyksen, 4; Anna Pauly, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 2; Addison Doocy, 2

More RSS General

APDT is fueled by emotion and motivation for 21st state meet

Mark A. Williams

Jeanette M. Klapperick, 94

Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline approaching

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections