Herrick leads Packer boys to a win in Faribault Published 10:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Austin boys basketball team beat Faribault (1-23 overall) 79-66 in Faribault Friday.

Jacob Herrick put up 16 points for the Packers (15-9 overall), Buai Duop scored 14, and Jack Lang and Manny Guy each had 11.