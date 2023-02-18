Hayfield girls edge out Randolph, will host NRHEG for conference title on Saturday Published 10:03 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team outlasted Randolph (17-9 overall) 57-55 in Hayfield Friday.

Natalie Beaver scored 17 points for the Vikings (23-3 overall).

Hayfield will host NRHG at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Gopher Conference championship.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 17; Kristen Watson, 16; Jojo Tempel, 9; Emily Hansen, 6; Chelsea Christopherson, 6; Jenna Christopherson, 3