Hayfield boys win a low scoring game against Trojans

The Hayfield boys basketball had to grind it out at a slow pace to beat Rushford-Peterson (11-9 overall) 45-30 in Hayfield Thursday.

The Vikings (19-4 overall) led 19-14 at the half, but Isaac Matti led a second half rally to put the game out of reach.

“They slowed down the pace on us and it went back and forth early on,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “They took the air out of the ball and they kind of played a box and one on Ethan (Pack).”

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 24; Ethan Pack, 11; Zander Jacobson, 8; Isaac Fjerstad, 2