Grand Meadow man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving teen

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Robert Lee Stehlik

A Grand Meadow man has been charged with multiple felonies of criminal sexual conduct.

Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, was charged in Mower County District Court on Tuesday with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl over multiple occasions, including 30 times in June of 2022.

However, according to the court complaint, the assault stretched from June of that year through to Feb. 9, 2023.

The complaint states that on Feb. 17, a Mower County Sheriff’s Office detective made contact with Stehlik, who allegedly admitted to making a sexually charged comment to the girl, but denied all other allegations of sexual assault.

Stehlik, who is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $250,000 bail with no conditions, will make his next court appearance on March 6.

