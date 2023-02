Grand Meadow girls win 12th game in a row Published 10:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team grabbed its 12th straight win when it beat Kingsland (16-5 overall) 47-36 in Kingsland Friday.

Lexy Foster put up 17 points to lead the Superlarks (18-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 17; Lauren Queensland, 14; Rebeca Hoffman, 6; Gracie Foster, 4; Kendyl Queensland, 3; Sydney Cotten, 3