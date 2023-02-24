Grand Meadow girls eliminate Lions Published 9:32 am Friday, February 24, 2023

The No. 2 seeded Grand Meadow girls basketball team moved past No. 15 Schaeffer Academy (6-21 overall) 60-29 in a Section 1A tournament opener in GM Thursday.

Lexy Foster put up 23 points for the Superlarks (25-2 overall).

GM will play No. 10 Faribault Bethlehem Academy in Mayo Civic Auditorium in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday.

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 23; Lauren Queensland, 13; Sydney Cotten, 8; Kendyl Queensland, 7; Aspen Kolling, 3; Rylee Schaufler, 2; Gracie Foster, 2; Rebeca Hoffman, 2