Gilo pleads not guilty to felony drug sales Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Phabayo Negate Gilo, 25, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of drug sales.

Gilo has been charged with five felony counts — three second degree sale of 10 grams or more and two third degree drug sales — for a string of sales in November to a confidential informant. According to the complaint, Gilo allegedly made sales on Nov. 15, 16, 18, 21 and 23 for fentanyl pills. The informant met with Gilo routinely in the 700 block of Second Street NW for the sales, though in a couple of the exchanges, drove to a second address in the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue NW.

On the last sale of the string, the informant exchanged $1,500 for 100 fentanyl pills weighing 10.7 grams.

Gilo is slated for a jury trial on July 10, 2023.