Freshman swimmer hits historic time as Packers down Winhawks Published 1:44 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team won its last dual meet of the season 91-87 over Winona Thursday.

Freshman Brent Dahl put swam the seventh best 100-yard backstroke time in AHS history with a 56.34 second swim for first place.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:46.91); Zach Voogd, Noah Holt, Hunter Peters, Jackson Hilkin (fifth, 2:10.52)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 1:54.94); Lucas Myers (third, 2:01.634); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 2:16.22)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:11.75); Hunter Peters (third, 2:23.76); Carter Holt (fifth, 2:30.16)

50-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 23.93); Kenny Cabeen (second, 23.98); Noah Holt (third, 26.56)

Diving: Gage Rasmussen (second, 110.10)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (first, 58.38); Kenny Cabeen (second, 59.69); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 1:17.22)

100-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 51.95); Zach Evenson (second, 53.35); Jackson Hilkin (sixth, 1:02.20)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (first, 5:25.47); Noah Holt (fifth, 5:54.20)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers (first, 1:36.72); Carter Holt, Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt (third, 1:46.81)

100-backstroke: Brent Dahl (first, 56.34); Jackson Hilkin (third, 1:08.41); Hunter Peters (fifth, 1:09.30)

100-breaststroke: Joey Hilkin (third, 1:11.48); Carter Holt (fourth, 1:12.16)

400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Winston Walkup, Zach Evenson, Brent Dahl (first, 3:28.62); Lucas Myers, Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Hunter Peters (third, 4:01.95)