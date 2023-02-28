Foster puts up 27, Superlarks advance to semis Published 9:20 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The No. 2 seeded Grand Meadow girls basketball team took down No. 10 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 63-30 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium Monday.

Lexy Foster scored 27 points for the Superlarks (26-2 overall).

GM will take on No. 3 Randolph in a Section 1A semifinal in Mayo civic Center at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 27; Sydney Cotten, 14; Rebeca Hoffman, 8; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Lauren Queensland, 6; Gracie Foster, 2