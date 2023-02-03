Evie Mohrfeld: Back for another year of travel Published 5:47 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Well, the groundhog saw his shadow so we are in for six weeks of winter. This gives us more time to follow up with our travel plans.

Our first trip this season is another visit to the popular Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

This theater has chosen to perform the 1993 production of “Grumpy Old Men” in a sparkling new musical version. The original film starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Mathau and Ann Margret and is based in Wabasha, making it feel like home to everyone. The opening night premiere promises a show with laughter, music and romance. An opening reception will follow the production and will gives us the opportunity to meet the cast members. This is our first motorcoach trip this season.

May 13-14 are the dates for this two-day trip. Other stops are planned along the way.

Aug. 31-Sept. 9 we will take a riverboat cruise on the Seine River which includes Paris and Normandy.

Travelers will enjoy the convenience of hometown pick-up to begin these extended trips.

We are excited to add another extended trip which will be to Iceland, Aug. 2-8.

The natural beauty of Iceland includes waterfalls, geysers, hot springs, and volcanoes that will be very welcoming. We will enjoy almost 24 hours of sunlight plus the August temps will make it a perfect time to visit.

All accommodations will be at the same site so you only need to unpack once.

Plus the Blue Lagoon hot springs is a highlight. Contact us soon with interest in each of these trips.

The date for our 2023 Travel Show will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and will be held at the Mower County Senior Center. Come prepared to sign- up for your favorites.

We hear your requests for travel keeping your interests in mind. It’s interesting to see how trips are planned and change as time passes. Your favorites will be included again plus another Minnesota Twins game.

Members of the Senior Center newsletter will have a list of travels in their next issue.

The Travel Office will reopen in mid-February at the MCSC.

We are looking forward to coming back after a January break.

For more information or to book a trip, you may call me at 507-438-3946.