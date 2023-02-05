EST/VERDUCCI, D.
Published 9:24 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-196
Estate of Debra Kay Verducci, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
FOR HEARING ON PETITION
FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard via Zoom on March 27, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., by this Court at 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912. Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at lease 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
/s/
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt
& Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
T: (507)373-6491
F: (507)373-7863
dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Feb. 4 and 11, 2023
