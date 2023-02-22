EST/TARA, B. Published 8:40 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-303

Estate of: Bernice Lerae Tara, a/k/a Bernice L. Tara, a/k/a Bernice Tara, Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 19, 2021 and for the appointment of Sherrilyn Ehlers, whose address is P.O. Box 158, Nora Springs, IA 50458 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: 02/15/2023

/s/Natalie S. Martinez

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Adam J. Houck

Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

300 First Street NW

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 393158

T:507-433-7394

F:507-433-8890

ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com

