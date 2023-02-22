EST/TARA, B.
Published 8:40 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-303
Estate of: Bernice Lerae Tara, a/k/a Bernice L. Tara, a/k/a Bernice Tara, Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 19, 2021 and for the appointment of Sherrilyn Ehlers, whose address is P.O. Box 158, Nora Springs, IA 50458 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: 02/15/2023
/s/Natalie S. Martinez
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Adam J. Houck
Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
300 First Street NW
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 393158
T:507-433-7394
F:507-433-8890
ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Feb. 22 and Mar. 1, 2023
EST, TARA, B.