EST/PRICE, H.
Published 9:24 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-23-4
Case Type: Decree
of Descent
In re the Estate of Harriet A. Price, Decedent
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent
of Property
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted.
It is ordered and notice is given that on March 03, 2023 at 3:00 PM a hearing will be held at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912 by Zoom to hear the petition. There will be no in person appearances.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT: 01/10/2023
Natalie S. Martinez District Court Judge
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
CURTIS LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney Scott J. Curtis
MN# 0394862
601 Huff Street
Winona, MN 55987
Telephone: (507) 454-3752
Facsimile: (608) 785-1303
e-mail: scott@lacrosselaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Austin Daily Herald:
Feb. 4 and 11, 2023
