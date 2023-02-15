EST/MUNOZ, C. Published 8:27 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-247

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Caroline Florence Munoz, a/k/a

Caroline F. Munoz, a/k/a Caroline Russell Munoz, a/k/a Caroline R. Munoz, a/k/a

Caroline Munoz, Decedent

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 3, 2017 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Elizabeth Reach 8750 S Ocean Drive, #234 Jensen Beach FL 34057 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

February 9, 2023

Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Name: Adam J. Houck

Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

300 First Street NW

Austin MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 393158

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 15 and 22, 2023

EST/MUNOZ, C.