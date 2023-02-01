EST/LONERGAN, G. Published 6:46 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 50-PR-23-97

In Re: Estate of Gary Lee Lonergan, Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Bobbie Jo Mucha, whose address is 601 10th Street NE, Kasson, MN 55944,to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Darlene J. Busian

Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Moosbrugger Law Office PA

Anthony J. Moosbrugger (0322180)

Attorney for Petitioner No.

208 W Main Street

Kasson, MN 55944

(507) 634-4111

anthony@moosbruggerlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2023

EST/LONERGAN, G.