EST/BELSHAN, R.
Published 9:59 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-22-1133
In re the Estate of Robert L. Belshan, Deceased
2nd AMENDED Notice
of Informal Appointment
of Personal Representative
and Notice to Creditors
(Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The amended application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Julie M. Jensen
614 Wayside ACE
Albert Lea, MN 56007
205-383-0226
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as PersonalRepresentative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Presonal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
/s/Darla J. Busian
Probate Registrar
12/7/2022
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
12/7/2022
Austin Daily Herald:
Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023
