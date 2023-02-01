EST/BELSHAN, R. Published 6:46 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-22-1133

In re the Estate of Robert L. Belshan, Deceased

2nd AMENDED Notice

of Informal Appointment

of Personal Representative

and Notice to Creditors

(Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Julie M. Jensen

614 Wayside ACE

Albert Lea, MN 56007

205-383-0226

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as PersonalRepresentative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Presonal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

/s/Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

12/7/2022

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

12/7/2022

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023

EST/BELSHAN, R.