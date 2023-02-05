EST/BELSHAN, D. Published 9:24 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-94

Estate of Delores Mae Tschann, a/k/a Delores Mae Belshan, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an amended application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated January 23, 2003, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gary A. Tschann, whose address is 2039 24 1/2 Lane SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 30, 2023

/s/Darla J. Busian

-Registrar

Dated: January 30, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

-Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Michelle M. King

Baudler, Maus, Forman

& King LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 396307

T: (507)433-2393

sking@baudlerlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 4 and 11, 2023

EST/BELSHAN, D.