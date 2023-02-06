Eric “Norb” Nagele

Memorial Mass for Eric E. “Norb” Nagele will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday February 11, 2023 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Burial will take place at a later date in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. on Friday February 10, 2023 at the Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service at the church.

Eric Nagele, age 37, of LeRoy, MN died Thursday February 2, 2023 at his home. He was born October 20, 1985 in Austin, MN to Michael and Pamela (Blaser) Nagele. He attended LeRoy – Ostrander Schools graduating in 2004. Following graduation he attended North East Iowa Community College in Calmer, IA where he studied carpentry. He then went to work for Ted May Construction where he was still working at the time of his death, he was known as a very “fussy” carpenter. For Eric his children always came first, he was a wonderful father. He loved hockey and had season tickets to the Austin Bruins, he also enjoyed bow hunting, his Yamaha Motor Cycle and loved farming.

He is survived by his children; Mason and Peyton Nagele and his former wife Becky. He is also survived by his parents Michael and Pam Nagele of LeRoy, MN, Brother Ryan and Jennifer Nagele and their children Aida, Conrad and Waylon and his paternal grandmother Shirley Nagele Knode of LeRoy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

