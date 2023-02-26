It is with immense sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved daughter Ella, who left us all too soon on February 22, 2023. Though her time with us was brief, her impact on our lives and the world around her was boundless. We honor her memory and celebrate the beautiful life she lived.

Ella Jasmary Page was born to us in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 4, 2000. Ella was a beautiful and kind-hearted soul who brought joy to all who knew her and a big sister to Sajon, Delilah, and Coltrane.

Ella brought light and warmth to everyone she met, filling our lives with joy and love. Her radiant spirit, sense of humor and infectious laughter were a constant source of happiness. Her absence will be keenly felt by all who were fortunate enough to know her, and we will forever miss her bright and beautiful presence in our lives.

Ella graduated from Byron High School in 2019 and was a senior at Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. While at Cottey, she was a Business Administration and Management major, a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member, and proud member of the P.E.O. organization. Ella excelled as a student-athlete, earning several awards including achieving All-American cross-country honors. She traveled last year as a study abroad student in Greece and returned to earn an internship and planned to start her career with Hormel Foods this summer.

She had a passion for athletics, traveling, cooking, journaling, and just being busy, which she pursued with a dedication and enthusiasm that was truly remarkable. She had so much potential; we will always wonder what amazing things she could have accomplished if given more time. We will never forget the precious moments we shared with Ella. We don’t want to say goodbye. Her spirit lives on in the memories we hold dear, and we will carry her with us always.

Ella is survived by her parents, as well as her siblings, grandparents Jim and Mary Huber, and Judy Page, aunts and uncles, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harry Page. The void left by Ella’s passing is immeasurable. Her family, friends, and all touched by her kindness and warmth will always carry her memory, cherishing the precious time spent with such a wonderful soul.

Rest in peace, sweet girl. You will always be loved, cherished, and remembered. You will always be mom’s “Bunny” and dad’s “Bell Bell.”

Service for Ella will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Minneapolis, on March 4, 2023, at 2 pm.