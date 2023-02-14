Edward T. Hangge, 88

Edward Thomas Hangge, age 88 of Big Marine Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, surrounded by his family; preceded in death by his lovely wife Virginia.

Ed was born June 23rd, 1934, to Barney Sr. and Katherine Hangge of Austin, MN, one of 10 children. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Augustine High School. Ed received the best birthday present when he married Virginia Wagner on June 23, 1956, in Austin and they were married for almost 60 years. Ed was an Army veteran and played throughout Europe as a member of the Army basketball team. Ed worked 37 years at 3M in the Traffic Control Materials division and owned ACE Rubbish and Hangge Shoes. Ed was a devout Catholic and an avid Notre Dame and Vikings fan who went to heaven without the joy of a Super Bowl win.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and six sisters. Ed is survived by; sons Scott (Mary Jo), Tom (Monica), Joe (Michele); daughters Mary (Pat) Regan, Jane (Bob) Harris; 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Jeanne Hermanson, Barbara Burke, Gretchen McNamara, Elaine Wagner, Kay Wagner and Sandra Hentges; also, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 West Fifteenth St., Hastings, with Father Greg Schaffer officiating. Private interment will be held in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and to a reception immediately following the mass, all at church on Friday.

Memorials are preferred to Options for Women East or Our Lady of Peace Hospice & Home Health.

For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com

Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings