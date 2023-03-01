Education Briefs
Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Drake University Fall Honors List
Austin
Molly Berglund, Dean’s List
Email newsletter signup
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2022 Fall Graduations
Adams
Brittney Ruechel, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors
Austin
Ava Chesak, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Honors
Hayfield
Lillie O’Connor, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science – Pre-professional Track
Lyle
Kendal Truckenmiller, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors