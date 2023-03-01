Education Briefs

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

Drake University Fall Honors List

Austin

Molly Berglund, Dean’s List

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2022 Fall Graduations

Adams

Brittney Ruechel, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors

Austin

Ava Chesak, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Honors

Hayfield

Lillie O’Connor, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science – Pre-professional Track

Lyle

Kendal Truckenmiller, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors

VEX Flexing: Southland robotics qualifies all eight teams for state tournament

Speaking Proudly application period begins for high school girls

Austin Area Foundation announces 2 scholarships for Austin HS graduates

Blooming Prairie Honor Roll

