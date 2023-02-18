Education Briefs

Published 6:22 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Daily Herald

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Jenna Braaten, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, elementary education

Abigail Lewis, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders

Chloe Summerfield, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education

North Dakota State University 2022 Fall Graduate List

Hayfield

Breanna Andrea Mundy, BS, Human Development and Family Science

Christina Marie Smith, BUS, University Studies

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Jordyn McCormack, Psychology Major

Andrew Mueller, Management Major

Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major

Maddi Shipler, English Education Major

Hayfield

McKenna O’Connor, Psychology Major

Kayla Rehnelt, Sociology Major

Alexis Roe, Marketing Major

LeRoy

Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major

Waltham

Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration

Luther College 2022 Fall Dean’s LIst

Austin

Keagan Larson, junior

Kate Oelfke, first-year

Gideon Perez, senior

