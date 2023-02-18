Education Briefs
Published 6:22 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Jenna Braaten, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, elementary education
Abigail Lewis, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders
Chloe Summerfield, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education
North Dakota State University 2022 Fall Graduate List
Hayfield
Breanna Andrea Mundy, BS, Human Development and Family Science
Christina Marie Smith, BUS, University Studies
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Jordyn McCormack, Psychology Major
Andrew Mueller, Management Major
Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major
Maddi Shipler, English Education Major
Hayfield
McKenna O’Connor, Psychology Major
Kayla Rehnelt, Sociology Major
Alexis Roe, Marketing Major
LeRoy
Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major
Waltham
Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration
Luther College 2022 Fall Dean’s LIst
Austin
Keagan Larson, junior
Kate Oelfke, first-year
Gideon Perez, senior