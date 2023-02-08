Education Briefs
Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Riverland Community College 2022 Fall Honors List
Adams
Ruth Andrade, Dean’s List
Henry Bergene, Dean’s List
Trent Canterbury, Dean’s List
Carter Erie, President’s List
Rachel Heller, Dean’s List
Zayda Lewison, Dean’s List
Phillip Milks, President’s List
Dawson Sorenson, President’s List
Haylea Swenson, Dean’s List
Austin
Noah Aakre, Dean’s List
Axel Aguilar, Dean’s List
Vanessa Aguirre, Dean’s List
Christian Alejo, Dean’s List
Karsten Ansorge, Dean’s List
Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List
Zinsou Assogba, Dean’s List
Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List
Esteban Avina Alvarado, Dean’s List
Vanessa B Garcia, Dean’s List
Kossi Bado, Dean’s List
Grace Bailey, Dean’s List
Andrew Bakke Vandyne, Dean’s List
Sidney Bangert, President’s List
Juan Barguiarena Padron, Dean’s List
Lydia Baron, Dean’s List
Gadisa Birhanu, Dean’s List
Isaac Blum, President’s List
Elayna Blust, President’s List
Crystal Bowlin, Dean’s List
Dylan Bowman, Dean’s List
Jennifer Branchaud, Dean’s List
Andrew Buchan, Dean’s List
Tung Bui, President’s List
Carson Cannon, Dean’s List
Derrick Chandee, Dean’s List
Anika Chesak, President’s List
Daniel Christgau, President’s List
Peyton Clark, Dean’s List
Rylan Clark, Dean’s List
Savannah Cobb, Dean’s List
Carson Coordes, Dean’s List
Douglas Courtney, President’s List
William Crayton, Dean’s List
Shane Crouch, Dean’s List
Tyler Crump, Dean’s List
Jennifer Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List
Angela Cydia Line, Dean’s List
Sarah David, President’s List
Jon Diggins, President’s List
Ethan Duenes, Dean’s List
Lori Frasher, Dean’s List
Ella Gangodo, Dean’s List
Miguel Garcia, Dean’s List
Maria Garcia Diaz, Dean’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Kendall Gilster, President’s List
Grace Goodew, President’s List
Megan Grabau, President’s List
Destiny Gray, President’s List
Ryan Hansen, Dean’s List
Steen Harris, President’s List
Gabrielle Havelick, Dean’s List
Brittany Hernandez, Dean’s List
Natali Hernandez, Dean’s List
Julio Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List
Jannet Hernandez Hernandez, Dean’s List
Lennin Hernandez Sandoval, Dean’s List
Luis Hernandez Yauger, Dean’s List
Dallana Herrera Benicio, Dean’s List
Taylor Hinrichs, Dean’s List
Emily Hjelmen, Dean’s List
Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List
Melissa Huntley, Dean’s List
Kylah Igou, President’s List
Kyan Johnson, Dean’s List
Wyatt Jorgenson, Dean’s List
Lauren Kaercher, Dean’s List
Sherree King, Dean’s List
Claudia Kniefel, President’s List
Lea Kroeger, President’s List
Gatlat Kulang, Dean’s List
Tar Lar Paw, Dean’s List
Jayden Lewis, President’s List
Jared Lillemon, President’s List
Tom Lukowski, Dean’s List
Lupita Maldonado, Dean’s List
Richard Maldonado, Dean’s List
Katelyn Maloney, Dean’s List
Aaliyah Maly, Dean’s List
Gage Manahan, Dean’s List
Lily Martin, Dean’s List
Michelle Martinez Garcia, Dean’s List
Addeline Mathias, Dean’s List
Nora Mecoleta, Dean’s List
Su Meh, President’s List
Melanie Mendoza Marceleno, Dean’s List
Christian Meouchy, President’s List
Melissa Meouchy, President’s List
Jaime Miller, Dean’s List
Whitney Morarend, Dean’s List
Steicy Motieri, Dean’s List
Shontell Murdock, Dean’s List
Ian Murphy, President’s List
Logan Murphy, Dean’s List
Meredith Murphy, President’s List
Thyna Nguyen, President’s List
Jonas Noble, Dean’s List
Leslie Noriega Martinez, Dean’s List
Drew Novak, President’s List
Benjamin Olson, Dean’s List
July Oo, Dean’s List
Zoey Opsahl, President’s List
David Orozco Ambriz, Dean’s List
Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, President’s List
Matthew Payne, Dean’s List
McKena Petersen, Dean’s List
Alex Peterson, Dean’s List
Keyshawn Rajaphone, Dean’s List
Maurice Rajaphone, Dean’s List
Logan Regner, Dean’s List
Nye Reh, Dean’s List
Julia Rembao, President’s List
Nieves Reyes, Dean’s List
JoEllen Rice, Dean’s List
Benjamin Riley, President’s List
Kaitlyn Riskedahl, Dean’s List
Rafael Rocha, Dean’s List
Roberto Rocha, Dean’s List
Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes, President’s List
Gabrielle Roe-Moseng, President’s List
Miranda Rojas, Dean’s List
Miriam Rojas, President’s List
Lydia Rojas Barrios, Dean’s List
Ana Laura Rojas Camps, Dean’s List
Marlen Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List
Melany Rosas Hernandez, Dean’s List
Gabriel Sanchez, Dean’s List
Jaylee Schleicher, President’s List
Reana Schmitt, President’s List
David Sikora, Dean’s List
Kallie Smeby, President’s List
Andrew Sorenson, Dean’s List
Jessica Soto, Dean’s List
Brayden Steinbach, Dean’s List
Alexis Stich, Dean’s List
Isaac Stromlund, President’s List
William Targaryen, Dean’s List
Monica Taw, President’s List
Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List
Lillian Vadeer, Dean’s List
Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List
Vanida Vang, President’s List
Blake VanPelt, Dean’s List
Anel Vazquez Resendiz, Dean’s List
Angel Vu, Dean’s List
Joseph Walker, President’s List
Sarah Wangen, President’s List
Tae Weber, Dean’s List
Isabella Weideman, Dean’s List
Avery Wempner, Dean’s List
Rebecca Wicks, President’s List
Ashley Wilcox, Dean’s List
Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List
Leah Wills, President’s List
Lathan Wilson, Dean’s List
Daryl Wilson-Dokpodjo, Dean’s List
Gage Winfield, Dean’s List
Dustin Winsky, President’s List
Mathew Woodworth, President’s List
Alexander Wynn, President’s List
Ghislain Yamongbe, President’s List
Mayra Zarate Ortiz, Dean’s List
Blooming Prairie
Emily Anderson, Dean’s List
Morgan Anderson, President’s List
Olivia Anderson, Dean’s List
Cade Christianson, Dean’s List
Shauna Christiansen, Dean’s List
Addison Doocy, President’s List
Claire Foster, Dean’s List
Anna Haberman, President’s List
Abigail Hefling, President’s List
Ava Grace Krejci, Dean’s List
Dustin Kremer, Dean’s List
Sierra Larson, President’s List
Christopher Naatz, Dean’s List
Jacob Naatz, President’s List
Alexander Piller, Dean’s List
Heather Pirkl, President’s List
Samuel Pirkl, Dean’s List
Lauren Schammel, Dean’s List
Lily Schammel, President’s List
Anika Sunde, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Dawson Andree, Dean’s List
Jocelyn Cortez Ayala, President’s List
Chloe Hawbaker, Dean’s List
Juan Vargas, President’s List
Dexter
Logan Mathews, Dean’s List
Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List
Carrie Whiteaker, Dean’s List
Elkton
Bobbi jo Rayman, Dean’s List
Glenville
Marcus Folie, President’s List
Cavah Parks, Dean’s List
Natania Raatz, Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Zachary Hoffman, President’s List
Delores Payne, President’s List
Hayfield
Allie Tufte, President’s List
Lyle
Foster Achenbach, Dean’s List
Ashley Winkels, Dean’s List
Oakland
Landon Allston, President’s List
McKenna Berg, President’s List
Rose Creek
Isaac Beck, Dean’s List
Isaac Felten, Dean’s List
Harrison Hanna, Dean’s List
James Mullenbach, President’s List
Braxten Wiste, President’s List
Cohen Wiste, President’s List
Waltham
Erik Peterson, Dean’s List
University of Nebraska 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Kamryn Berglund, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Nicholas Robert Forte, College of Architecture, architectural studies.