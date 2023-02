Duop posts a double-double in win over Wingers Published 1:34 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Austin boys basketball team beat Red Wing (1-15 overall) 59-43 in Red Wing Thursday.

Buai Duop put up a double-double as he notched 14 points and 13 rebounds for Austin (12-5 overall).

Austin scoring: Ater Manyuon, 18; Buai Duop, 14; Jacob Herrick, 7; Manny Guy, 6; Jack Lang, 4; Andrew Clausman, 3; Dakota Retterath, 1