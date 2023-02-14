Dr. Clifford A Pesonen

Cliff was born in Biwabik, MN on September 16, 1938 and expired on January 31, 2023. He graduated with honors from Aurora High School and proceeded to achieve pre-med and medical school graduation with the help of hard-working parents and scholarships from the University of Minnesota. He married Glenna (Hostetter) in 1961. After 2 years of post-graduate training in California, they returned to Minnesota where he joined the Austin medical group. He retired in 2003 and 3 years later his wife died of cancer. His remaining years were spent in California with surviving family: sons Michael and his partner Lisa, and David, grandson Ryan and his wife Tiffany and great grandson Naux, and grandson Evan and his wife Kristen. Other surviving family are brother Ralph and his wife Judy Pesonen of Austin, MN; niece Beth and husband Bob Burns in St. Paul, MN, and nephew Daniel Pesonen of Mankato, MN.

Memorial services will be planned at a later date

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin Foundation for Hospice.