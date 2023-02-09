Dave Thomsen, 82

Dave Thomsen, age 82, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home in Austin, Minnesota.

David Eugene Thomsen was born April 4, 1940, in Austin to Warren (Barney) Thomsen and Evelyn (Lunachek) Thomsen. Growing up, he spent much of his time on the farm of his grandparents, Edward and Otilia Lunachek. He held fond memories of that time, and his relationship with his Grandma Tilly, very dear to his heart.

Excelling in athletics (football, basketball, and track) Dave graduated from Austin High School in 1959 and went on to join the U.S. Navy. He trained at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Michigan, earned a class A & B boilerman license, and served on the USS St. Paul before being honorably discharged in 1965.

Upon returning to his hometown, Dave was employed by the Austin Utilities Company. In 1968, while working full time, he attended Austin Jr. College and received an associate degree in cost accounting and applied science. Dave joined the Hormel Company in 1969 and served on the Austin Utilities Board for several years. During his 36-year employment with Hormel, and again while working full time, Dave returned to Austin Jr. College and obtained a two-year associate of arts degree in 1970. In 1977, while working in the mechanical division, he received his Chief Engineer License. Dave culminated his education by attending Sister Rosalind Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the late 1990’s earning certification as a sports massage therapist. He also worked at the local “Y” after retiring.

Dave continued his passion and dedication for sports and athletic competitions. Disciplined, detailed, and focused, he completed many marathons, full ironman triathlons, ultra-distance cycling events, and also the Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race. He enjoyed an accomplished career in cycling and was overall champion of the World Senior games in St. George, Utah in 1998. Riding for the Midwest Masters cycling team of Madison, Wisconsin, Dave achieved an abundance of personal goals while making many lifelong friends on the racing circuit.

In earlier years, Dave did a lot of woodworking including the creation of picture frames, unique picnic tables and assorted furniture-all executed with the same ardent, aptness of perfection. He was a familiar face at local auctions where he clerked and worked the ring for his father, Barney, the auctioneer. From Skippy, his childhood canine BFF, to Brandy, Tilly, and Lilly, Dave loved his dogs-and, dogs in general. An avid fan of Neil Diamond and Ray Charles, Dave had a very soulful side and channeled that energy with passion on the dance floor. He also reveled in the warmth of tropical vacations-likely due to all the years spent working in the high temps of boiler rooms.

Tender of heart and humble of mind, Dave will be sorely missed.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Evelyn Thomsen, grandparents Carl and Kristine Thomsen and Edward and O’Tilia Lunachek, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Julie Petit Thomsen; son Michael Thomsen, Minneapolis; daughter Angie (Thomsen) Davila, Hastings; grandson Dominic Davila, Minneapolis; sister Pennylu (Thomsen) Lex and brother-in-law Gary Lex, Fountain Hills, Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held in the months to come with a private burial ceremony at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.