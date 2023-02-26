Cook’s goal gives Bruins an OT victory over Norsemen Published 3:21 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Austin Bruins rallied in the second period and put the game away in overtime when they beat St. Cloud 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Dylan Cook scored the game-winner for the Bruins in OT after Walter Zacher scored two goals during a three-goal second period for Austin.

Trent Wiemken had 18 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 1 1 1 0 – 3

Austin 0 3 0 1 – 4

First period

(SC) Blake Perbix (Kade Peterson, Carter Bradley) 8:24

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Bryan Gilman) 5:24

(A) Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Sam Christiano) 5:39

(SC) Jack Wandmacher (Jordan Zelenak) 15:01

(A) Ethan Lindahl (Zacher, Jack Malinski) 19:12

Third period

(SC) Severi Sulonen (Carter Bradley) 11:07

OT

(A) Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Trent Wimken) 2:11

Shots: Austin – 37; SC – 21

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; SC – 0-for-4