Cook’s goal gives Bruins an OT victory over Norsemen
Published 3:21 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023
The Austin Bruins rallied in the second period and put the game away in overtime when they beat St. Cloud 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Dylan Cook scored the game-winner for the Bruins in OT after Walter Zacher scored two goals during a three-goal second period for Austin.
Trent Wiemken had 18 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
SC 1 1 1 0 – 3
Austin 0 3 0 1 – 4
First period
(SC) Blake Perbix (Kade Peterson, Carter Bradley) 8:24
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Bryan Gilman) 5:24
(A) Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Sam Christiano) 5:39
(SC) Jack Wandmacher (Jordan Zelenak) 15:01
(A) Ethan Lindahl (Zacher, Jack Malinski) 19:12
Third period
(SC) Severi Sulonen (Carter Bradley) 11:07
OT
(A) Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Trent Wimken) 2:11
Shots: Austin – 37; SC – 21
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; SC – 0-for-4