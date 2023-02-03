Convictions: Jan. 22-29 Published 5:30 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

— Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 28, Austin, was sentenced to 96 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fourth degree burglary. She must follow conditions and pay $1,350 in restitution. She was given credit for 64 days served.

— Kelly Ray Johnson, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use without consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 354 days in jail.

— Dekeelan Farajal Loggins, 21, Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor aiding/abetting possess stolen property. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Justin Paul Ranzenberger, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Kelly Florence Beach, 47, New Ulm, was sentenced to one years of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. She was given credit for three days served.

— Dwight David Blanchard, 47, Hayfield, was sentenced to felony DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

— Kathleen Pacheco Tercero, 34, Odessa, Texas, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and may a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.