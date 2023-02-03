Convictions: Jan. 22-29

Published 5:30 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Daily Herald

Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 28, Austin, was sentenced to 96 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fourth degree burglary. She must follow conditions and pay $1,350 in restitution. She was given credit for 64 days served.

Kelly Ray Johnson, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use without consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 354 days in jail.

Dekeelan Farajal Loggins, 21, Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor aiding/abetting possess stolen property. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Justin Paul Ranzenberger, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

Kelly Florence Beach, 47, New Ulm, was sentenced to one years of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. She was given credit for three days served.

Dwight David Blanchard, 47, Hayfield, was sentenced to felony DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

Kathleen Pacheco Tercero, 34, Odessa, Texas, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and may a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

