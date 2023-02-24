Community Salute: Thank you mail carriers Published 5:41 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

In this Saturday’s Austin Daily Herald, you’re going to notice a little extra weight to it. That is because this issue contains our annual Progress section, the Herald’s largest and most expansive special section of the year.

Progress is dedicated to one thing -— telling great stories from our area, filled with color pictures on every page. It’s well worth a read and is an example of why you should be proud to live in the area you do — an area packed with so much positivity.

However, this section and the paper itself doesn’t get to you without the mail carriers and staff of the Post Office and we want to send out a sincere and heartfelt “thank you” to them for delivering this special supplement to your homes and mailboxes.

On the surface it might not seem like much, but break down the numbers a little further and you begin to get an idea of the extra work carriers undertake.

A regular Saturday paper weighs 2.8 ounces. This weekend your paper will weigh 8.44 ounces — a significant increase from most other weekends.

Add your paper to that of your neighbors and all of the others delivered Saturday and this weight most assuredly stacks up in your mail carrier’s bag.

This extra effort put in by mail carriers this weekend is very much appreciated and we want to let them know that they are very much a part of the process that brings Progress to you each year.

So please, sit and enjoy the content within this special section, but we also urge you that If you see your carrier this week, please remember to thank them and all of the United States Postal Carriers for their work.

We certainly do.