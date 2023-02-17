Community Salute: One sweet delivery Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Monday’s actions by both the staff of Good Samaritan Society-Comforcare and Girl Scouts from St. Ansgar, Iowa was a fantastic way to start the week and was an inspirational act we hope others can follow.

Liv and Kyla Nelson, and their mom and Troop Leader Sarah Nelson, delivered a box of cookies to each resident of Comforcare, paid for by Comforcare staff, who chipped in the money to make it all possible.

It isn’t the first year the staff and Girl Scouts have made this possible, but we hope its a tradition that remains, because not only does it provide residents with a treat, it’s also a source of fellowship.

Time and time again, we heard from staff and residents that it’s the visit of the girls that really lit up the day. It was a chance to visit with them and perhaps remember their own time as kids inScouts or their own family — sons and daughters and grandchildren.

We sometimes forget that in this fast-paced world the simple notion of stopping and talking to people can make a day brighter for many.

The smiles witnessed throughout the Girl Scouts’ work proved this. It seems to us the perfect notion that other places might consider trying because we could all use a little brightness in our day.

The cookies ain’t bad either.