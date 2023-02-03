Community Salute: Longtime employees key to success Published 5:59 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Congratulations to Terry Peterson, who recently completed nearly 30 years as an Austin firefighter.

Peterson, who retired last Saturday, began his time as a part time firefighter in 1992 and continued through the ranks, finally stepping down as a commander.

Peterson demonstrated that he truly loved what he did, and really one has to if they do something for as long as he did. It shows that when longtimers stick with a certain level of employment for as long as he did, it indicates they truly love what they do and are dedicated to their jobs.

Peterson, and others who have been with the fire department or any employer, for long period of times reflect an environment that largely supports their employees.

It wasn’t always a cakewalk, but no job is 100% roses. However, just listening to Peterson you can tell that the good times far outweigh the bad and it demonstrates what kind of organization our fire department is.

They are a model that we all should take note of.