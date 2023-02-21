City of Austin to declare snow emergency starting Wednesday Published 9:54 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Ahead of the impending winter storm set to deliver up to or over a foot of snow, the City of Austin will declare a snow emergency starting at noon on Wednesday and lasting for 72 hours.

Parking in the business areas of Austin will be prohibited between the hours of 1-8 a.m. during that period. Those areas include Austin, Sterling Shopping Center, Hormel Foods Corporation plant and East Side business area.

Parking in residential areas is as follows:

• All vehicles on streets, avenues, places and drives between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. to the succeeding day with even-number addresses shall be parked on even numbered days of the month.

• Likewise, vehicles will need to park in front of odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month.