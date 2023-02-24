Christ Episcopal to host special service

Published 5:55 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Daily Herald

Christ Episcopal Church is inviting people of all denominations to take part in a special church service celebrating the Lent and Easter season.

Starting at 7 p.m. on March 8, the church, located at 301 Third Avenue NW in Austin, will host a Taize service featuring prayer, scripture, singing and meditation in a candlelit environment.

The Taize service originates from the Taize community of France, which was established toward the end of World War II.

It is a monastic community with members from different denominations,  which many of the founding members were veterans of the war.

The service itself is conducted among the candlelight alone with short chants interspersed with readings and meditation.

