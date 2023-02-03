Charles A. Crosby, 78

Charles Allan Crosby, age 78, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Charles was born June 30, 1944, to Edgar and Luella (Bartz) Crosby in Austin, Minnesota. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1962. Charles married Nancy Vietor on April 4, 1964, at First Baptist Church in Austin. Their union was blessed with two children, Chris and Chera-Lynn. He worked for The Judd Company and Weyerhaeuser before beginning his 38-year career with Hormel as a mechanic. In his free time, Charles enjoyed working and restoring vehicles, fishing, boating, and trips to the North Shore. In his early years, he enjoyed snowmobiling. His other interests included collecting Lionel model trains. Charles always loved when his wife, Nancy made bacon cheeseburgers. Later in life he grew fond of cats. Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Crosby of Austin, MN; children, Chris (Kathy) Crosby of Austin, MN; Chera-Lynn (Dean) Ahles of Austin, MN; seven grandchildren, Joshua Crosby of Austin, MN, Jacob Crosby of Austin, MN, McKala Ahles of LeRoy, MN, McKinze (Justin Hutchinson) Ahles of Austin, MN, Alyssa (Logan) Shuster of Austin, MN, Drew Hinds of Austin, MN, Hailey (Troy) Seguin of Albert Lea, MN; five great grandchildren, Izaiah, Lincoln, Kashton, Teegan, and George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Luella Crosby; and great grandson, Henry Bryce Hutchinson.

No services are being planned at this time. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.