Cardinal girls eliminate LP, will play at Hayfield next Published 8:38 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The No. 16 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team topped No. 17 Lyle-Pacelli (3-22 overall) 54-38 in a Section 1A play-in game in LeRoy Tuesday.

Jordan Runde put up 33 points for the Cardinals (7-20 overall).

LO will play at top-seeded Hayfield at 7 p.m. Thursday.

LO scoring: Jordan Runde, 33; Benita Nolt, 10; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 4; Jenna Olson, 3; Keira Lewison, 2; Miranda Nagel, 2