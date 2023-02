Burros eliminate Rebel girls from tourney Published 10:50 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The No. 13 seeded Southland girls basketball team had its season end in a 55-35 loss to No. 4 Lanesboro (21-6 overall) in a Section 1A tournament opener in Lanesboro Friday.

The Rebels finish the season with a record of 7-21 overall.