Bruins’ Zacher commits to play at Robert Morris Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Austin Bruins forward Walter Zacher has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at Robert Morris University.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Robert Morris University,” said Zacher. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me get to this point.”

A native of Buffalo New York, Zacher is in his third season in the NAHL and has appeared in 113 career regular season games as a member of the Bruins. In those 113 games, Zacher has 47 goals and 33 assists. He has set a new career high in goals this season with 22 thus far. Prior to his time in Austin, Walter spent three seasons as a member of the Nichols School where he served as an Alternate Captain during the 2019-2020 season.

“Walt is in his third year as a Bruin and we couldn’t be happier for him and his family”, said head coach Steve Howard. “Robert Morris Head Coach Derek Schooley has been tracking Walt for a while and this is a great opportunity for him to step in and play right away.”

Robert Morris University (RMU) is a private university in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh. The Colonials are set to compete as full members of Atlantic Hockey for the 2023-24 season after the program was reinstated earlier this year.