Bruins’ Zacher commits to play at Robert Morris

Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Daily Herald

Austin’s Walter Zacher plays the puck during the first period against North Iowa Saturday night at Riverside Arena during Paint the Rink Pink. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Austin Bruins forward Walter Zacher has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at Robert Morris University.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Robert Morris University,” said Zacher. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me get to this point.”

A native of Buffalo New York, Zacher is in his third season in the NAHL and has appeared in 113 career regular season games as a member of the Bruins. In those 113 games, Zacher has 47 goals and 33 assists. He has set a new career high in goals this season with 22 thus far. Prior to his time in Austin, Walter spent three seasons as a member of the Nichols School where he served as an Alternate Captain during the 2019-2020 season. 

“Walt is in his third year as a Bruin and we couldn’t be happier for him and his family”, said head coach Steve Howard. “Robert Morris Head Coach Derek Schooley has been tracking Walt for a while and this is a great opportunity for him to step in and play right away.”

Robert Morris University (RMU) is a private university in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh. The Colonials are set to compete as full members of Atlantic Hockey for the 2023-24 season after the program was reinstated earlier this year.

